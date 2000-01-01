Ashmore SICAV Emg Mkts Sht Dura Z GBP

  • Yield History7.63%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.16
  • 3 Year alpha-9.14
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkJPM CEMBI Broad Diversified 1-3Yr TR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.80%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupAshmore
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1076352977

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to invest mainly in Transferable Securities within the meaning of Article 41(1) of the Law of 2010. More particularly, the Sub-Fund will mainly seek to access the returns available from short term Emerging Market Transferable Securities which are debt in nature and other instruments issued by Sovereigns, Quasi-Sovereigns and Corporates denominated exclusively in US Dollars and Hard Currency, including also investing, within the limits set forth under section 6 “Investment Restrictions”, in financial derivative instruments and related synthetic structures or products, such as those described below. The Sub-Fund normally seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of between 1 and 3 years.

