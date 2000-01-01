Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to invest mainly in Transferable Securities within the meaning of Article 41(1) of the Law of 2010. More particularly, the Sub-Fund will mainly seek to access the returns available from short term Emerging Market Transferable Securities which are debt in nature and other instruments issued by Sovereigns, Quasi-Sovereigns and Corporates denominated exclusively in US Dollars and Hard Currency, including also investing, within the limits set forth under section 6 “Investment Restrictions”, in financial derivative instruments and related synthetic structures or products, such as those described below. The Sub-Fund normally seeks to maintain a weighted average portfolio duration of between 1 and 3 years.