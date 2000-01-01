ASI (AAM) Sterling Govt Bond A Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.49
  • 3 Year alpha-0.87
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE A British Govt All Stocks TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorUK Gilts
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BWK26Q79

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK Government bonds.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .