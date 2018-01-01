ASI (AAM) Sterling Govt Bond A Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Right Arrow 1
UK Gilts
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
income
Manager Group
abrdn
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00BWK26R86
Benchmark
FTSE Act UK Cnvt Gilts All Stocks TR GBP
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK Government bonds. The fund invests at least 80% in government bonds issued or guaranteed by the UK Government.
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News