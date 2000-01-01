ASI (AAM) Sterling Govt Bond I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.57
- 3 Year alpha-0.41
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE A British Govt All Stocks TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.50%
- SectorUK Gilts
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BWK26S93
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK Government bonds.