  • Yield History1.69%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.21
  • 3 Year alpha0.29
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Corp 1-5 TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF-
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDGNF645

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the medium term (3 to 5 years) by investing in Sterling denominated investment grade corporate bonds with maturities of up to 5 years.

