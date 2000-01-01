ASI (AAM) UK Smaller Companies I Acc

Fund
  • Yield History1.50%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.94
  • 3 Year alpha7.01
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE Small Cap Ex Invest Trust TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.85%
  • SectorUK Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B07T4859

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in UK smaller capitalisation equities (company shares).

