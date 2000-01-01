ASI American Equity Enh Index B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.37%
- 3 Year sharpe0.69
- 3 Year alpha-0.54
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR EUR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.22%
- IA SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BRJL8192
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in North American equities (company shares).