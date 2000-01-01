ASI American Equity Enh Index B Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.37%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.69
  • 3 Year alpha-0.54
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkS&P 500 TR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.22%
  • IA SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BRJL8192

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in North American equities (company shares).

Latest news

