ASI American Income Equity P1 Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.68%
- 3 Year sharpe0.94
- 3 Year alpha-0.54
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkS&P 500 TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.93%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYV20B36
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in US equities (company shares).