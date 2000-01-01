ASI American Unconstrained Equity I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.35%
- 3 Year sharpe0.60
- 3 Year alpha-7.4
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA North America
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.86%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0004483094
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in US equities (company shares).