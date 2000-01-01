ASI American Unconstrained Equity P1 Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.30%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.71
  • 3 Year alpha-6.68
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA North America
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.91%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7JCD629

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in US equities (company shares).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .