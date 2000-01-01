ASI China A Share Equity I

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.15%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI China A Onshore GR LCL
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.19%
  • IA SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJR5NM39

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in China A equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in China A equities of companies listed on Chinese Stock Exchanges authorised by the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .