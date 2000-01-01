ASI Diversified Core Conservative I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.11%
- 3 Year sharpe1.06
- 3 Year alpha0.65
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.30%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BVTW2W98
Investment Strategy
To generate a positive return through capital growth and some income over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of assets. Invested capital is however at risk and there is no guarantee that this will be attained over any time period.