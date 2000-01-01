ASI Diversified Core Conservative I Acc

  • Yield History1.11%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.06
  • 3 Year alpha0.65
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.30%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BVTW2W98

Investment Strategy

To generate a positive return through capital growth and some income over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of assets. Invested capital is however at risk and there is no guarantee that this will be attained over any time period.

