ASI Diversified Core Growth I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.47%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.81
  • 3 Year alpha1.47
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark1 Month GBP LIBOR + 4.5%
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.45%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BVTW3820

Investment Strategy

To generate a positive return through capital growth and some income over the long term (a period of 5 years or more) by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of assets. Invested capital is however at risk and there is no guarantee that the objective will be attained over any time period.

