ASI Diversified Income I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.99%
- 3 Year sharpe0.71
- 3 Year alpha0.76
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.78%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1C42779
Investment Strategy
To generate a positive return through income and some capital growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a globally diversified portfolio of assets whilst reducing the risk of losses. Invested capital is however at risk and there is no guarantee that this will be attained over any time period.