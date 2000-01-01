ASI Dynamic Distribution P1 Acc

  • Yield History3.63%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.76
  • 3 Year alpha-0.27
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.84%
  • SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
  • Manager GroupStandard Life
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7CMQ047

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a diversified range of Aberdeen Standard Investments funds. Performance Target: To exceed the IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares Sector Average return over one year (after charges) and to be top quartile over rolling three year periods.

