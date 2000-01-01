ASI Dynamic Distribution P1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.63%
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha-0.27
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 20-60%Shares
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.84%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupStandard Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7CMQ047
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a diversified range of Aberdeen Standard Investments funds. Performance Target: To exceed the IA Mixed Investment 20-60% Shares Sector Average return over one year (after charges) and to be top quartile over rolling three year periods.