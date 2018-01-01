Interactive Investor
ASI Eastern European Equity A Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Specialist

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

abrdn

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B3MPT513

Benchmark

MSCI EM Europe 10/40 NR EUR

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in European emerging markets equities (company shares). The fund invests at least 70% in equities and equity related securities of companies listed, incorporated or domiciled in European emerging market countries, or companies that derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits or have a significant proportion of their assets there.

