ASI Emerging Market Govt Bond P1 Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.55%
- 3 Year sharpe0.52
- 3 Year alpha-0.55
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkJPM EMBI Global Diversified TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.82%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets Bond
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7XZ3C35
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in US dollar denominated emerging markets government bonds.