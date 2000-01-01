ASI Emerging Markets Bond I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History6.38%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha-2.57
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkJPM EMBI Global Diversified Hedge TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.91%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets Bond
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5L9HN22

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the longer term (5 years or more) by investing in emerging markets corporate and/or government bonds.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .