ASI Emerging Markets Bond I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History6.38%
- 3 Year sharpe0.68
- 3 Year alpha-2.57
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkJPM EMBI Global Diversified Hedge TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.91%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets Bond
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5L9HN22
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the longer term (5 years or more) by investing in emerging markets corporate and/or government bonds.