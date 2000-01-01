ASI Emerging Markets Income Eq P1 Acc

  • Yield History2.55%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.82
  • 3 Year alpha2.32
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Gbl Emerging Markets
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8B02G41

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in emerging markets equities (company shares).

