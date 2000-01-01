ASI Emerging Markets Income Eq P1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.55%
- 3 Year sharpe0.82
- 3 Year alpha2.32
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Gbl Emerging Markets
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.95%
- SectorGlobal Emerging Markets
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8B02G41
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in emerging markets equities (company shares).