ASI Emerging Mkt Govt Bd P1 Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.55%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.52
  • 3 Year alpha-0.55
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkJPM EMBI Global Diversified TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.82%
  • SectorGlobal Emerging Markets Bond
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7XZ3C35

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in US dollar denominated emerging markets government bonds.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .