ASI Ethical Corporate Bond I Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.38%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.94
  • 3 Year alpha0.13
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA £ Corporate Sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.61%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0LNNK80

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Sterling-denominated investment grade corporate bonds which meet the ethical criteria as set out in the investment manager’s ethical investment policy.

Latest news

