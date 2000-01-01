ASI Europe ex UK Equity I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.67%
- 3 Year sharpe1.25
- 3 Year alpha5.2
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0LG6P37
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in European equities (company shares).