ASI Europe ex UK Equity I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.67%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.25
  • 3 Year alpha5.2
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World Eur Ex UK TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0LG6P37

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in European equities (company shares).

