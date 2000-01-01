ASI Europe ex UK Ethical Equity P1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.34%
- 3 Year sharpe0.78
- 3 Year alpha-0.68
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World Ex UK TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3N24788
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in European equities (company shares) which meet the ethical criteria set out in the investment manager’s ethical investment policy.