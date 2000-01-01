ASI Europe ex UK Growth Equity P1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.75%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha-2.1
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Europe ex UK
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.94%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B72RVY84
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in European equities (company shares).