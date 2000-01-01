ASI Europe ex UK Income Equity I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.56%
- 3 Year sharpe0.69
- 3 Year alpha-2.21
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Europe ex UK
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.86%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3L7S958
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in European equities (company shares).