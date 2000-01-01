ASI Europe ex UK Income Equity P1 Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.66%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.68
  • 3 Year alpha-2.23
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Europe ex UK
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.91%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7LG0W70

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in European equities (company shares).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .