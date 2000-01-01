ASI Europe ex UK Smaller Comp P1 Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.21%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.77
  • 3 Year alpha-1.06
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYMMJ932

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in European smaller capitalisation equities (company shares).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .