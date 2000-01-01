ASI European High Yield Bond A Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.81%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.81
  • 3 Year alpha-3.23
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofA Euran Ccy HY TR HGBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.26%
  • Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5B5Y281

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Sterling and Euro denominated sub-investment grade (high yield) corporate bonds.

