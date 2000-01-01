ASI European High Yield Bond A Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.81%
- 3 Year sharpe0.81
- 3 Year alpha-3.23
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofA Euran Ccy HY TR HGBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.26%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5B5Y281
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Sterling and Euro denominated sub-investment grade (high yield) corporate bonds.