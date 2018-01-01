ASI European Real Estate Share A Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in European property related equities (company shares) including listed closed ended real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The fund invests in equities and equity-related securities of companies that derive a significant proportion of their revenues or profits from European real estate operations or have a significant proportion of their assets in European real estate. European countries can include the UK and the emerging markets of Europe.