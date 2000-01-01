ASI European Real Estate Share I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.68%
- 3 Year sharpe1.20
- 3 Year alpha1.97
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE EPRA/Nar Eur(UK rstr)10% Cap
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.85%
- SectorProperty Other
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BWK26899
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in European property-related equities (company shares) including listed closed ended real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).