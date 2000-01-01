ASI European Smaller Companies I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.77%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.15
  • 3 Year alpha4.2
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkEMIX Smaller European Companies TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.87%
  • SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0XWN580

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the longer term (5 years or more) by investing in European smaller capitalisation equities (company shares).

