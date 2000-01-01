ASI European Smaller Companies I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.77%
- 3 Year sharpe1.15
- 3 Year alpha4.2
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkEMIX Smaller European Companies TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0XWN580
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the longer term (5 years or more) by investing in European smaller capitalisation equities (company shares).