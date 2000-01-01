ASI Financial Equity I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.16%
- 3 Year sharpe1.15
- 3 Year alpha4.84
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE World Financials TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BWK25Q05
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to provide capital growth, whilst not excluding the occurrence of income, by investing predominantly in Equity and Equity-Related securities issued by financial institutions, such as banking, insurance, financial services and property companies, domiciled globally. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, deposits, cash and near cash, derivatives and units in collective investment schemes (including other funds managed by the Investment Adviser or its affiliates).