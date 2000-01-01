ASI Global Absolute Ret Strat I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.20%
- 3 Year sharpe0.27
- 3 Year alpha0.79
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE LIBOR 6 Month GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.84%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupStandard Life
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B28S0218
Investment Strategy
To generate a positive absolute return over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years or more) irrespective of market conditions, whilst reducing the risk of losses. Invested capital is however at risk and there is no guarantee that the objective will be attained over any time period.