ASI Global Absolute Ret Strat R Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Size
-
Yield History
-
Ongoing Charge (OCF)
-
3 Years Sharpe
-
3 Years Alpha
-
52w Low / High
- / -
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
Loading...
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
abrdn
Domicile
United Kingdom
ISIN
GB00B28S0093
Benchmark
SONIA + 5% p.a. TR GBP
Legal Structure
Unit Trust
Investment Strategy
To generate a positive absolute return over the medium to long term (3 to 5 years or more) irrespective of market conditions, whilst reducing the risk of losses. Invested capital is however at risk and there is no guarantee that the objective will be attained over any time period.
