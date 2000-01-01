ASI Global Balanced Growth P1 Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.56%
- 3 Year sharpe0.81
- 3 Year alpha-1.44
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.65%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7CQ5768
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a diversified portfolio of assets.