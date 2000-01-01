ASI Global Balanced Growth P1 Inc

Fund
  • Yield History1.56%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.81
  • 3 Year alpha-1.44
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Invest 40 - 85% Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.65%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7CQ5768

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a diversified portfolio of assets.

