ASI Global Ethical Equity I Acc

  • Yield History0.70%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.93
  • 3 Year alpha-1.23
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI GDP NR LCL
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.12%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0006833932

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a global equities (company shares) which meet the fund’s ethical screening criteria.

Latest news

