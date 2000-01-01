ASI Global Ethical Equity I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.70%
- 3 Year sharpe0.93
- 3 Year alpha-1.23
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI GDP NR LCL
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.12%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0006833825
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in a global equities (company shares) which meet the fund’s ethical screening criteria.