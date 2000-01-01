ASI Global Focused Eq P1 Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.11%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.54
  • 3 Year alpha-8.32
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI GR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.01%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Standard Investments
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6915J97

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in global equities (company shares). The fund will invest at least 70% in equities and equity related securities of companies listed on global stock exchanges.

Latest news

