ASI Global High Yield Bond I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.98%
- 3 Year sharpe1.14
- 3 Year alpha-0.08
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Gbl HY Corp
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.75%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BWK25Z95
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in sub-investment grade (high yield) corporate bonds.