ASI Global High Yield Bond I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.98%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.14
  • 3 Year alpha-0.08
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Gbl HY Corp
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • Sector£ High Yield
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BWK25Z95

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in sub-investment grade (high yield) corporate bonds.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .