ASI Global Income Equity I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.48%
- 3 Year sharpe0.59
- 3 Year alpha-1.76
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Gbl Equity Income
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.87%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B779VF05
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in global equities (company shares).