ASI Global Income Equity P1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.72%
- 3 Year sharpe0.71
- 3 Year alpha-0.76
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Gbl Equity Income
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.92%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7FVHF03
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in global equities (company shares).