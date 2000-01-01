ASI Global Income Equity P1 Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.58%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.71
  • 3 Year alpha-0.81
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Gbl Equity Income
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B76FLF97

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in global equities (company shares).

Latest news

