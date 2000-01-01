ASI Global Inflation-Link Bnd P1 Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.39%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.47
  • 3 Year alpha-0.61
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Wld Govt Infl Lkd TR Hdg EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.56%
  • SectorGlobal Bonds
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7C0H946

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in inflation-linked bonds.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .