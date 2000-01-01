ASI Global Opprtunistic Bnd I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.88%
- 3 Year sharpe1.38
- 3 Year alpha1.54
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkBBgBarc Gbl Agg Credit TR Hdg GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.61%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B98WWS27
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in corporate and government bonds issued anywhere in the world.