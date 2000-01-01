ASI Global Opprtunistic Bnd I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.94%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.38
  • 3 Year alpha1.54
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Gbl Agg Credit TR Hdg GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.61%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B9JNFP23

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in corporate and government bonds issued anywhere in the world.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .