ASI Global Real Estate Share I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.48%
- 3 Year sharpe0.78
- 3 Year alpha1.75
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Developed TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorProperty Other
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1LBR307
Investment Strategy
To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in listed closed ended real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and equities (company shares) of companies engaged in real estate activities.