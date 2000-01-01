ASI Global Real Estate Share P1 Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.49%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.92
  • 3 Year alpha-0.92
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Developed TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.95%
  • SectorProperty Other
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B6TQN017

Investment Strategy

To generate income and some growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in listed closed ended real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) and equities (company shares) of companies engaged in real estate activities.

Latest news

