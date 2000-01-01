ASI Global Smaller Companies I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.88
- 3 Year alpha4.56
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Gbl sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.95%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B777SP34
Investment Strategy
To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Global small-capitalisation equities (company shares).