ASI Global Smaller Companies P1 Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.88
  • 3 Year alpha4.43
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Gbl sector
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.05%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupAberdeen Asset Management
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7KVX245

Investment Strategy

To generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in Global small-capitalisation equities (company shares).

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .