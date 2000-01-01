Investment Strategy

The fund aims to generate growth over the long term (5 years or more) by investing in global equities (company shares) which adhere to the ASI Sustainable and Responsible Investment Equity Approach and to achieve the return of the MSCI AC World Index plus 3% per annum over rolling three year periods (before charges). Investments in emerging markets tend to be volatile and are usually considered to carry a greater degree of risk than investments in established markets. This relates to dealing, settlement and custody practices, the possibility of political or economic instability, and developing legal, fiscal and regulatory structures. The fund invests into a relatively small number of assets, or into individual countries or a specific market sector. Such concentrated portfolios give rise to more risk than where investments are spread across a larger number of assets, countries or market sectors.